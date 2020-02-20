156,553 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 753,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,274. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

