1,720 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,423. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $152.99 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.