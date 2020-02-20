$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will report earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.40. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,593,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,562,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,623,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

