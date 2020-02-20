$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.13. 660,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,270. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

