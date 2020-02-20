$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.13. 660,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,270. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
