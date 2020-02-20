213,116 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 55,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 40,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $1,477,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 5,170,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,968. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

