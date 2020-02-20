2,231 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $96,796,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,441,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.74 and a beta of 0.81.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

