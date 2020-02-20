$268.09 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to report $268.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.60 million and the highest is $276.50 million. WillScot posted sales of $257.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot.

Get WillScot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 337,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,629. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.