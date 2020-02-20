35,641 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

