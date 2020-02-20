$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report $4.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.03 billion to $18.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $68.57. 14,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

