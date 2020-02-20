$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report $4.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.03 billion to $18.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $68.57. 14,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit