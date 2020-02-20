$4.57 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post earnings per share of $4.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.61 and the lowest is $4.55. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $3.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $16.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.37 to $17.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $21.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

LRCX stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.49. 1,885,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.54. Lam Research has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.