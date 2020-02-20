40,097 Shares in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NII in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NII during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NII by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 578,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 79,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of NII by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg sold 5,000,000 shares of NII stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $10,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIHD remained flat at $$2.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. NII Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

