41,339 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 117,433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,062.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,623 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 426,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,620 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.