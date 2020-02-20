$416.99 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to report sales of $416.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.00 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $415.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,994 shares of company stock worth $122,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 994,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

USX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 210,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,255. The firm has a market cap of $279.13 million and a PE ratio of -73.24. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

