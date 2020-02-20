$416.99 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to report sales of $416.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.00 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $415.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.
On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Xpress Enterprises.
US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.
In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,488.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,994 shares of company stock worth $122,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 994,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
USX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 210,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,255. The firm has a market cap of $279.13 million and a PE ratio of -73.24. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.
About US Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
