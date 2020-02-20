4,759 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after acquiring an additional 259,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,876,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 177,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $16,357,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $112.12. 19,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

