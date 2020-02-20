$49.28 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce $49.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.27 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $60.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $209.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.65 million to $210.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.44 million, with estimates ranging from $177.25 million to $215.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 2.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSX. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 426,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,173. The stock has a market cap of $249.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

