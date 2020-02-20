60,000 Shares in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

BOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

