6,305 Shares in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 759,442 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2,037.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 275,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 262,880 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,913,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Guardant Health by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.42. 1,120,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 0.23. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,817. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

