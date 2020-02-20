73,218 Shares in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,751,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 821,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd alerts:

MUI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,697. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.