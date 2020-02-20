818 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of UNH opened at $305.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.85 and a 200 day moving average of $261.58. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

