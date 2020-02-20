Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.
AAN stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 296,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,947. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
