Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) Earns "Buy" Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Feb 20th, 2020

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

AAN stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 296,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,947. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 258,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 111,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

