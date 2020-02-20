AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

AB SKF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 5,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,581. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.25.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

