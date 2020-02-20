Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Mary K. Moreland Sells 1,019 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.36 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

