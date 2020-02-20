Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

NYSE:ABT opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

