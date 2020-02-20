Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.04

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $9.26. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 320,728 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

