Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ) shares fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 114,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 474,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $6.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

