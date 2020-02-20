Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $430.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $339.08.

ADBE stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.37. 2,310,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,794. Adobe has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $385.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

