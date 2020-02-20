Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.08

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 27473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3,306.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after buying an additional 3,296,945 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,998,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,553,000 after buying an additional 301,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after buying an additional 496,288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1,790.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,473,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after buying an additional 2,342,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,462,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,955,000 after buying an additional 270,804 shares during the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile (NYSE:ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

