Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Up 1.5%

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) shares shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.49, 1,761,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,332,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Aecom alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $8,512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aecom by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Aecom by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 109,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Aecom by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 309,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aecom by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aecom Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.