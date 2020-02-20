Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.27

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 52992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.