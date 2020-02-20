Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO Buys $846,200.00 in Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $115.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

