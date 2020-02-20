Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.43 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.53.
A stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.34. 2,519,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,885. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64.
In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last quarter.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
