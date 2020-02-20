Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.53.

A stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.34. 2,519,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,885. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.59%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

