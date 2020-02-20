Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a media sentiment score of -4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACDVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

