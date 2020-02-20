Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$45.00 by Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC) received a C$45.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

AC traded down C$0.45 on Thursday, reaching C$44.86. 1,257,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,545. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$30.86 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,511.20. Insiders sold a total of 19,005 shares of company stock worth $946,314 over the last quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

