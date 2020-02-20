Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €10.15 Price Target at UBS Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €10.15 ($11.80) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

AF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.18 ($13.00).

EPA AF opened at €9.36 ($10.89) on Thursday. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.88.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

