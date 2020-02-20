Aircastle’s (AYR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut shares of Aircastle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Aircastle stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 180,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aircastle by 83,400.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

