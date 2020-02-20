Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $9.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,074. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

