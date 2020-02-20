Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.57, 177,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 303% from the average session volume of 43,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

