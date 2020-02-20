Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.10-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94-2.968 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Allegion also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.20 EPS.

NYSE ALLE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Allegion has a 1-year low of $85.96 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $114.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.13.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

