Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.34-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.42.

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.57. 1,309,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

