Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.34-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.42.
Shares of NYSE:LNT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.57. 1,309,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
