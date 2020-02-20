Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$1.67. The company had revenue of C$134.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

