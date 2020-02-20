Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,848,000 after purchasing an additional 117,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,639,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

ALL opened at $124.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.19. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

