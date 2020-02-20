Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

ALTG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,633. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

