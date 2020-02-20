Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Kimberly Alexy Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $626,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.33, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.18. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $33,760,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

