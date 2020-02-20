Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Altice USA worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Altice USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATUS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 145,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 0.81. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Altice USA’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

