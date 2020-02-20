Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Up 1.6%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd (CVE:ALV) was up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, approximately 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 20,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The firm has a market cap of $62.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.71.

About Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and seven other exploration assets comprising 65,151 gross acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

