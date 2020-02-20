AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.76, 3,647,546 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,726,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. Bank of America lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $750,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

