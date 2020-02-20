American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

AEP traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $102.38. 3,344,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,878. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $79.91 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

