American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 56,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

