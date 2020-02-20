American National BankShares Inc (AMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 20th

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

American National BankShares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. American National BankShares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American National BankShares to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

AMNB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198. The stock has a market cap of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.05. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMNB. ValuEngine raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.