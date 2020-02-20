American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.79-3.89 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.79-3.89 EPS.

NYSE:AWK opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.